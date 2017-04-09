Bayern defender Hummels ruled out of Madrid clash

Bayern Munich will have to make do without the services of Mats Hummels in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie with Real Madrid on Wednesday due to injury.

The centre-back suffered an ankle problem in Sunday's training session and was forced to leave the pitch on a golf cart.

Hummels immediately underwent a medical examination to determine the extent of the problem and he has now announced he will miss the game at the Allianz Arena.

"I will definitely not be available for Wednesday's game," Hummels told Bild.

It remains uncertain as of yet how long the 28-year-old will be out of action.

The defender's injury comes as a big blow for head coach Carlo Ancelotti, who started with Hummels on the bench for the 4-1 win over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday with an eye on the game against Madrid.

There was good news for Ancelotti as well, however, as Thomas Muller resumed squad training after a brief spell on the sidelines.

The Germany attacker missed the games against Hoffenheim and Dortmund due to an ankle injury, but appears to be ready for the match versus the European champions.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer remains doubtful as he was restricted to individual exercises at the weekend, with a foot injury keeping him out of action in recent weeks.