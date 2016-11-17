Bayern deny Ribery renewal

Bayern Munich have denied that Franck Ribery has signed a new contract with the Bundesliga champions until June 2018.

The former France international's existing contract at the Allianz Arena is due to expire the end of this season and chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge recently stated that Bayern aim to open talks with Ribery sooner rather than later.

L'Equipe claimed on Thursday that talks have already come to a successful conclusion, with Ribery allegedly inking a one-year renewal, but Bayern have now stressed there is no truth in such claims.

"Thursday's edition of French newspaper L'Equipe reports that Bayern and Ribery have reached an agreement over a renewal until 2018. This report is wrong," a brief statement on the club's website reads.

Ribery, 33, joined Bayern from Marseille in 2007 and has since made more than 300 appearances in all competitions for the reigning German champions.