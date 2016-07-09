Bayern domination will continue under Ancelotti - Hitzfeld

Carlo Ancelotti's arrival will not to disrupt Bayern Munich's domination of the Bundesliga, according to the club's former manager Ottmar Hitzfeld.

The experienced Italian takes the reins at the Allianz Arena with big shoes to fill after predecessor Pep Guardiola led the side to three successive league crowns following the treble-winning season under Jupp Heynckes in 2012-13.

Ancelotti appears the perfect replacement, with league titles in three different countries on his CV, as well as a trio of Champions League successes.

And Hitzfeld, who guided Bayern to five Bundesliga triumphs across two spells, as well as Champions League glory in 2001, sees no reason why the club's monopoly on the domestic game will come to a halt.

"I can only compliment Bayern Munich on getting Carlo Ancelotti," he told Omnisport. "He is a sympathetic coach who is also very communicative and understands a lot of tactics as an Italian.

"He will prepare his team for their opponent in the best possible way and Bayern will continue to win the league under Ancelotti."

On how Ancelotti will alter Bayern's style, Hitzfeld said: "Ancelotti likes a different type of football. He is a different type with a different mentality. He is not as emotional. He is very calm and has a huge amount of experience and success.

"He won trophies with every top team he has been with. And he will be successful with Bayern too. But Bayern might not play as offensive as now.

"They might not play the high pressing, like they do right now. Ancelotti likes to move from defence to offence very fast and with a little more risk. That’s how he might change the team tactically."