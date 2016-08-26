Bayern to meet Augsburg, Dortmund face Union in DFB-Pokal second round

Bayern Munich have been drawn against Augsburg, while Borussia Dortmund will tackle Union Berlin in the second round of the DFB-Pokal.

Defending champions Bayern will face Bundesliga opposition after seeing off Carl Zeiss Jena 5-0 in the first round.

Meanwhile, Dortmund, runners-up to Bayern in the final last season, face 2.Bundesliga opposition in Union.

The 2014-15 champions, Wolfsburg, play away to 1. FC Heidenheim, while Borussia Monchengladbach take on Stuttgart.

Wurzburger Kickers, who were playing in the fourth division of Germany just a few seasons ago, will host 1860 Munich.

Hamburg travel to third-division side Hallescher FC, Bayer Leverkusen face Sportfreunde Lotte, and Freiburg will tackle SV Saundhausen.

St Pauli will host Hertha Berlin, Mainz travel to Greuther Furth, Darmstadt face fourth-tier side FC Astoria, Nuremberg play Schalke, and Hannover host Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Surprise semi-finalists from two seasons ago Arminia Bielefeld tackle Dynamo Dresden, Cologne meet Hoffenheim and Eintracht Frankfurt play Ingolstadt.