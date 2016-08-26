Bayern to meet Augsburg, Dortmund face Union in DFB-Pokal second round
The draw for the DFB-Pokal second round took place, with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund up against Augsburg and Union respectively.
Bayern Munich have been drawn against Augsburg, while Borussia Dortmund will tackle Union Berlin in the second round of the DFB-Pokal.
Defending champions Bayern will face Bundesliga opposition after seeing off Carl Zeiss Jena 5-0 in the first round.
Meanwhile, Dortmund, runners-up to Bayern in the final last season, face 2.Bundesliga opposition in Union.
The 2014-15 champions, Wolfsburg, play away to 1. FC Heidenheim, while Borussia Monchengladbach take on Stuttgart.
Wurzburger Kickers, who were playing in the fourth division of Germany just a few seasons ago, will host 1860 Munich.
Hamburg travel to third-division side Hallescher FC, Bayer Leverkusen face Sportfreunde Lotte, and Freiburg will tackle SV Saundhausen.
St Pauli will host Hertha Berlin, Mainz travel to Greuther Furth, Darmstadt face fourth-tier side FC Astoria, Nuremberg play Schalke, and Hannover host Fortuna Dusseldorf.
Surprise semi-finalists from two seasons ago Arminia Bielefeld tackle Dynamo Dresden, Cologne meet Hoffenheim and Eintracht Frankfurt play Ingolstadt.
