Bayern Munich 4 Juventus 2 (agg 6-4): Guardiola's men progress after incredible comeback

Bayern Munich snatched a Champions League quarter-final spot from the jaws of defeat by beating Juventus 4-2 after extra time on Wednesday.

Thomas Muller was Bayern's saviour with an equaliser in the 91st minute, forcing the additional period as a 2-2 scoreline mirrored last week's in Turin, before Thiago Alcantara and Juventus loanee Kingsley Coman stepped up to see off last season's finalists.

Massimiliano Allegri was unable to call upon key men Paulo Dybala, Claudio Marchisio and Giorgio Chiellini, but a stunning display of counter-attacking had them 2-0 up at the interval through Paul Pogba and Juan Cuadrado.

Bayern had blown a two-goal advantage in the first leg and were relentless in ensuring the Italians suffered a repeat of sorts.

Robert Lewandowski eventually struck in the 73rd minute to pull one back, before Muller levelled the score with time running out.

And Juve's stiff resistance wilted from there as Thiago and Coman kept Pep Guardiola's hopes of bowing out of Bavaria with Champions League success alive.

It had not looked so sweet when Bayern gifted Juve their sixth-minute opener.

Manuel Neuer inexplicably rushed off his goalline as David Alaba, under pressure from Stephan Lichtsteiner, failed to control a long ball from Sami Khedira and Pogba calmly stroked the loose ball beyond two covering defenders and into the net.

Franck Ribery wildly blasted a volley over the crossbar as Bayern pushed for an instant equaliser, while Muller failed to trouble Gianluigi Buffon with a header from a dangerous position.

Alvaro Morata lobbed Neuer after another error from the goalkeeper, but his smart effort was chalked off by the linesman, although replays suggested the Juventus striker was level.

It mattered little as Juve doubled their lead in stunning fashion in the 28th minute. Morata danced past a number of opponents as he charged forward from inside his own half before setting up Cuadrado, who took a touch to slip past Philipp Lahm and beat Neuer with a fine shot at his near post.

Muller was denied by Buffon from close range and Juve were fortunate as an attempted clearance hit Lewandowski and bobbled just wide.

Cuadrado should have put the tie to bed in the 44th minute after a low cross from the left, only for Neuer to partially make amends for his previous mistakes with a sharp reflex save.

Morata continued to cause the Bayern defence trouble after the interval and he came close to adding a third, but his shot took a deflection off Alaba before drifting over the crossbar.

The hosts focused their attacks out wide but initially struggled to create chances of note, until Lewandowski headed home in the 73rd minute after Douglas Costa finally got the combination right.

Bayern completed their comeback well into stoppage time, with Muller heading home from close range after a pinpoint cross from substitute Coman to send the game into extra time.

Lichtsteiner could have restored Juve's lead in the 93rd minute after being set up by Mario Mandzukic, but his effort lacked the power to surprise Neuer.

Thiago then had Bayern ahead for the first time on the night when he fired home in the 108th minute after a quick one-two with Muller.

And Coman came back to haunt last season's employers as he put the tie to bed two minutes later after darting in from the right.

Key Opta stats:

- Pep Guardiola has reached the quarter-final stage of the Champions League in each of his seven seasons as a manager.

- Robert Lewandowski has 30 CL goals since the start of 2012/13 season; only Messi (32) and Ronaldo (52) have more

- Álvaro Morata has been involved in nine Champions League goals since the start of last season, more than any other Spanish player (7 goals, 2 assists).

- Juventus are winless in their last six Champions League games against Bayern Munich (D2 L4).

- Gianluigi Buffon made his 90th Champions League appearance, setting a new club record for Juventus in the process (Del Piero had played 89).

- Paul Pogba scored his first Champions League goal of the season with what was his 24th shot of the campaign.