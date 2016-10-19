Bayern Munich 4 PSV 1: Kimmich strikes again as Bayern bounce back

Bayern Munich snapped their scrappy run of form to remain on course for a place in the Champions League knock-out stages as they downed PSV 4-1 at the Allianz Arena.

Thomas Muller found the net for just the second time this season in the 13th minute, before the in-form Joshua Kimmich made it seven goals in his last eight appearances with a close-range header.

PSV halved the arrears through a Luciano Narsingh breakaway goal just before the break, but Robert Lewandowski and Arjen Robben helped Bayern extend their record-breaking run of consecutive Champions League home wins to 14.

The victory was a first in four games for Carlo Ancelotti's men, who really should have made the game safe before half-time, with Robben, Muller, David Alaba and Lewandowski all going close.

Ancelotti had blasted his side's mentality after drawing with Frankfurt at the weekend and, although the German champions were superbly fluent going forward, the Italian may well have been less impressed by their defensive performance as Luuk de Jong and Narsingh proved a constant threat throughout.

The result puts Bayern five points clear of PSV and Rostov in Group D after the first three rounds.

Bayern came flying out of the blocks, with Muller wasting a great chance to give them the lead as early as the third minute, while Robben and Alaba were off-target as the PSV defence creaked from the off.

Jeroen Zoet met Lewandowski's curler with a smart parry, but the PSV goalkeeper was badly let down by his defence from the resulting corner, however, as Robben was allowed to pick out a completely unmarked Muller who found the roof of the net from close range.

There was no let-up for the visitors as Bayern continued to launch wave after wave of attacks and soon doubled their advantage.

The irresistible Alaba again got away down the left and his deflected cross fell kindly for Kimmich, who was left with the simple task of nodding home from less than a yard out at the far post.

Kimmich almost grabbed his second of the night moments later, Zoet reacting smartly to keep out the midfielder's angled strike.

Having completely dominated proceedings, however, Bayern switched off just before the break, allowing PSV to score with their first shot of the match.

Gaston Pereiro's superb throughball found Narsingh racing into the box and Manuel Neuer could not get enough of a hand to the winger's shot to prevent it from finding the net via the post.

There was no let up in the goalmouth action at the start of the second half as Thiago sent Lewandowski clean through only for the Pole to drag his shot wide, while at the other end, De Jong headed over and the lively Pereiro drew a fine save from Neuer low to his left.

Seemingly stung by those near-misses, Bayern mounted an immediate response and duly made it 3-1 just short of the hour.

Robben was the creator, cutting in from the right and rifling in a fierce, left-footed shot which Zoet could only parry out to the lurking Lewandowski who headed into an empty net from six yards for his 13th goal in his last 10 home Champions League appearances.

Six minutes from time, Robben added some further gloss to the scoreline by heading a clever chip from Thiago over the advancing Zoet.