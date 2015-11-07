Bayern Munich 4 Stuttgart 0: Guardiola's men march on

Arjen Robben, Douglas Costa, Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller were all on the scoresheet as Bayern Munich cruised past sorry Stuttgart on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's men were never threatened and found themselves 2-0 up inside 20 minutes with goals from Robben and Douglas Costa.

Przemyslaw Tyton made a number of fine saves for Stuttgart, but the Polish goalkeeper was beaten twice more before the break as Lewandowski and Muller netted.

Stuttgart created little with their best chance falling to Filip Kostic, his shot hitting the bar.

Defending Bundesliga champions Bayern have now taken 34 points from 12 games, scoring an impressive 37 goals in the process.

Bayern opened the scoring after just 11 minutes. Rafinha set up Douglas Costa down the right and the Brazilian winger beat his marker before sending in a cross for Robben, who knocked the ball in off his stomach to make it 1-0.

Stuttgart goalkeeper Tyton was called into action when Lewandowski deflected a shot goalwards in the 15th minute and the shot-stopper showed his class once more 60 seconds later when Muller attempted to round him after a clever through ball from Robben.

Stuttgart could not hold out, however, and Bayern scored again after 18 minutes. Muller raced down the right after a quick counter-attack, picked out Douglas Costa on the left-hand side of the area and the former Shakhtar Donetsk man found the net with a powerful low shot.

Guardiola’s side continued to dominate proceedings and Robben and Lewandowski came close to netting a third, only for Tyton to deny the Dutchman and his fellow Poland international.

Stuttgart were unfortunate not to pull one back in the 34th minute when Kostic hit the crossbar with a superb shot after some good work from Florian Klein down the left.

Lewandowski did get his goal in the 37th minute. Muller sent in a dangerous cross from the right and the prolific striker timed his run to perfection before making it 3-0 with an easy finish.

Bayern added another shortly before the interval. Arturo Vidal hit the crossbar with a powerful header after a cross from Kingsley Coman, but Muller was alert and pounced on the rebound to make it four.

Robben should have doubled his personal tally shortly after the break following a fine pass from Douglas Costa, but the Dutchman lobbed wide from close range, ignoring the unmarked Lewandowski to his left.

Coman got the chance to add his name to the scoresheet on the hour mark after an intelligent through ball from Robben, only for Tyton to show his class again with another fine save.

Joshua Kimmich tried his luck from outside the area shortly after, but the Stuttgart goalkeeper was once more equal to it and deflected it wide for a corner.

The return of Holger Badstuber after a lengthy spell on the sidelines was another highlight for Bayern as they cruised to a routine win.