Bayern Munich agree partnership with Korean FA

Bayern Munich have announced a strategic partnership with the Korean Football Association (KFA), the German club's second collaboration with a governing body in Asia.

As part of the agreement, the Bundesliga champions will help develop both players and coaches in South Korea, as well as playing friendly games between youth teams and holding training camps.

Having already entered into a similar link-up with the Japanese Football Association in May last year, chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is delighted Bayern are continuing to extend their footprint in the continent.

"South Korean football possesses great young talent and is characterised by very good youth development," Rummenigge said.

"We've seen that ourselves recently with Jeong Woo-yeong, who moved to us a year ago from South Korea and has developed magnificently. We're therefore proud to enter into this partnership and to support the KFA's continued progress in the future."

KFA executive director Hong Myung-bo - a former South Korea international - said: "This is a great partnership for our association and the right step towards pursuing and achieving our aims.

"I played against current Bayern youth coach Miroslav Klose in the 2002 World Cup semi-final, so I know about his qualities as a player and I'm confident our top talent, with the support of Bayern and the measures agreed as part of this partnership, can be brought closer to the level that is demanded by Europe’s top leagues nowadays.

"It's a great opportunity, not only for our players, teams and coaches but for the whole of Korean football."