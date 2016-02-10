Bayern Munich avoid Borussia Dortmund in DFB-Pokal semi-finals
Bayern Munich will host Werder Bremen in the last four of the DFB-Pokal as Borussia Dortmund visit Hertha Berlin.
Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund could still meet in the DFB-Pokal final after the Bundesliga's top two were kept apart in the draw for the last four.
After easing to a 3-0 win against the 10 men of Bochum in the last eight, Bayern were handed a home tie against Werder Bremen in the semi-finals.
Pep Guardiola's side - who are looking to win the domestic cup for the 18th time in their history - have won the last 11 meetings between the teams in all competitions.
Dortmund, meanwhile, have to go on the road to try and book their place in the final for a third season in succession.
They will face Hertha Berlin, who survived a scare away to FC Heidenheim in the quarter-finals. A pair of goals from Vedad Ibisevic helped secure a 3-2 triumph against the 2. Bundesliga team.
The semi-final ties will be played on April 19 and 20.
DFB-Pokal semi-final draw:
Bayern Munich v Werder Bremen
Hertha Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund
