Bayern Munich cannot celebrate yet - Ginter

Matthias Ginter has told Bayern Munich it is too early to celebrate Bundesliga glory despite Borussia Dortmund being held to a 2-2 draw at rivals Schalke in the Ruhr derby on Sunday.

All four goals came within a 17-minute spell at the start of the second half, with Shinji Kagawa's brilliant chip and Ginter's header cancelled out by Leroy Sane's low strike and a Klaas-Jan Huntelaar penalty for the hosts.

Thomas Tuchel made eight changes to his team in a clear statement that Thursday's Europa League quarter-final second leg against Liverpool at Anfield on Thursday is the top priority.

However, Ginter sent a message to Bayern that the race is not over yet, despite Dortmund sitting seven points adrift of Pep Guardiola's men at the top with just five league matches left to play.

"It's two points dropped, but Bayern can't celebrate yet," Ginter said to the Bundesliga's official website. "We have shown all season how hungry we are.

"My last goal was against Schalke too! It was a strange goal but I was glad to see it go in."

Huntelaar, meanwhile, was in positive spirits after the draw, which keeps Schalke seventh in the table but still involved in the race for Champions League qualification.

"It was a good game with lots of tackles and we are obviously happy to have got a positive result," said the Dutchman, who netted his ninth Bundesliga goal of the campaign.

"I had missed a few penalties recently but I was confident and thankfully this one went in. The coach prepared us well for the game.

"There are things we can do better but this result gives us confidence."