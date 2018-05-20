Bayern Munich chief Hoeness rules out spending spree

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has ruled out the possibility of the Bundesliga champions spending big money in the transfer window.

Jupp Heynckes' fourth spell in charge of Bayern came to a disappointing end on Saturday, as Niko Kovac - who will take over at the Allianz Arena next month - masterminded a 3-1 victory for Eintracht Frankfurt in the DFB-Pokal final.

That defeat leaves Bayern with just the Bundesliga title to their name this campaign but Hoeness, following comments from Joshua Kimmich regarding a "brutally disappointing season", does not believe a squad overhaul is required.

"That's totally stupid," Hoeness said of Kimmich's comments, ahead Bayern's championship celebrations in Munich. "I'm not going to make a bad impression of this outstanding season.

"We certainly will not make a 100 million transfer this year. We will more or less go into the season with the squad, let's see what Niko does with it.

"We need one or two players who will perform at their best in the important games - and not when we play against the weakest opponents.

"For the players who do not, we will say that clearly they will be sold. I do not want to talk about names."