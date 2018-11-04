Bayern Munich head back to Hertha Berlin in DFB-Pokal

Bayern Munich have the chance to exact revenge for their Bundesliga loss to Hertha Berlin after the clubs were drawn together in the last 16 of the DFB-Pokal.

Hertha beat Bayern 2-0 at the Olympiastadion in September and will hope for a repeat when they entertain the Bundesliga champions in the Pokal in February.

That defeat was Bayern's first under Niko Kovac and came amid a four-match winless streak that exposed the new head coach to early pressure.

Bayern have since compiled a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions, including a 2-1 win over fourth-tier Rodinghausen in the previous round of the Pokal, and will be eager to advance in their bid to reclaim the trophy they last won in 2016.

Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund, who moved four points clear over the weekend, are set to entertain Werder Bremen, while Schalke host Fortuna Dusseldorf and RB Leipzig welcome Wolfsburg.

A glance at all of the last 16 ties November 4, 2018

DFB-Pokal last-16 draw in full:

Hamburg v Nurnberg

Heidenheim v Bayer Leverkusen

Schalke v Fortuna Dusseldorf

Holstein Kiel v Augsburg

Hertha Berlin v Bayern Munich

Duisburg v Paderborn

Borussia Dortmund v Werder Bremen

RB Leipzig v Wolfsburg