Bayern Munich seal record fourth consecutive Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich have become the first team to win four Bundesliga titles in a row following Saturday's victory over Ingolstadt.

Pep Guardiola's team only required a draw to all-but seal the title at Audi-Sportpark, but Robert Lewandowski scored a first-half brace to hand them a 2-1 success - their 27th win in 33 league outings this season.

Bayern started the season with a 5-0 hammering of Hamburg and went on to win their opening 10 games, dropping points for the first time with a draw at Eintracht Frankfurt in late October.

The champions have lost just twice all season in the league - Borussia Monchengladbach and Mainz pulling off shocks in December and March.

However, despite Borussia Dortmund putting up a valiant fight, Bayern were never in any real danger of relinquishing their crown.

Guardiola's final Bundesliga game in charge before his departure to Manchester City sees Hannover visit the Allianz Arena next weekend, before Bayern look to wrap up the domestic double with a DFB-Pokal final win over Dortmund on May 21.