Bayern in no rush to open Gotze contract renewal talks

Bayern Munich sporting director Matthias Sammer has stressed the reigning Bundesliga champions are not too worried about Mario Gotze's situation and are in no rush to open talks over a new deal.

The 23-year-old recently suggested he could be on his way out of the Allianz Arena come the end of the season, with Liverpool allegedly keeping a close eye on his situation.

Bayern are looking to clarify Gotze's future at the club in the upcoming weeks, but Sammer has made it clear that does not necessarily mean they will also open contract talks, with his existing deal due to expire in June 2017.

"We will look at Gotze's contract situation in peace. Bayern Munich are the party calling the shots," Sammer told Sat1.

"There is no problem at all with Mario. We all know how the situation is and how long his contract is still running.

"And we know when there are certain key moments. But we are the ones who are in charge.

"We are in no rush and will work on this at our leisure."

Gotze, who has scored four goals in 11 appearances for Bayern this term, is currently recovering from a hamstring injury.