Bayern not playing Lewandowski contract games

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is confident Robert Lewandowski's long-term future lies at Bayern Munich and refuses to be drawn on speculation the Poland international could be on the move.

Recent reports suggest the prolific attacker is close to signing a contract renewal, but Cezary Kucharski - one of Lewandowski's representatives - has previously claimed Real Madrid are interested in signing the striker.

Bayern have no interest in playing games, though, and remain confident the 27-year-old will stay put.

"I am not commenting on Lewandowski's potential renewal," club chief executive Rummenigge told Kicker.

"We are not joining his agent [in playing] games.

"Taking a look at his contract length gives us reasons to be relaxed about the future."

Lewandowski's deal with Bayern runs until June 2019.

The striker has been in superb form for the Bundesliga champions this campaign, scoring 36 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions.