Bayern optimistic over Lewandowski renewal

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is optimistic Robert Lewandowski will sign a new and improved deal with the Bundesliga champions.

The Poland international's existing deal runs until June 2019, but Bayern are believed to be keen to hold on to the prolific attacker for an additional two years and reward him for his fine performances since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund in 2014.

Lewandowski's agent Maik Barthel insisted this week there is no agreement yet, but Bayern seem confident a deal will be struck sooner rather than later.

"Things are looking good," Rummenigge told Sport Bild when questioned about negotiations with Lewandowski.

"Talks have been ongoing for a number of days and we have gotten off to a good start. And what goes on for a while usually results in something good...

"When we reach an agreement with Lewandowski, we will announce it the day after. We will not be making a spectacle out of it."

Lewandowski, 28, has netted 10 goals in 13 appearances in all competitions for Bayern this term.