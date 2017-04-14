Bayern pair Boateng and Hummels will miss Leverkusen clash

Bayern Munich defensive duo Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels have been ruled out of Saturday's Bundesliga match with Bayer Leverkusen.

Hummels is suffering from an ankle problem and missed the 2-1 Champions League quarter-final, first-leg defeat to Real Madrid on Wednesday.

The Germany international completed pool exercises on Friday but will not be ready for the trip to the BayArena and is a doubt for the return leg in the Spanish capital next week.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti also confirmed that Boateng is struggling with a muscle complaint and will not be risked this weekend, although he hopes he will be ready to face Madrid.

"Boateng and Hummels will be missing," he told a news conference. "Boateng has adductor problems but he'll hopefully be available against Madrid.

"Without Hummels and Boateng, [David] Alaba will play as a centre-back and [Juan] Bernat on the left. I'll look to see who's a bit tired at training.

"I hope we can take Hummels to Madrid."

: " is training in water today and should be able to train in the sand tomorrow and on the pitch on Sunday." April 14, 2017

Ancelotti, who confirmed that Nicolas Feldhahn will be included in the squad as injury cover, gave a more encouraging update on the fitness of Robert Lewandowski.

The Poland international missed the Madrid defeat but has stepped up his training work in a bid to be 100 per cent fit for Tuesday's game.

"Lewandowski has trained individually and is feeling good," Ancelotti said of the striker, who is suspended for Saturday's game.