Bayern set Netherlands Robben conditions

Netherlands will have to make do without the services of Arjen Robben in the upcoming international friendly against Belgium after Bayern Munich decided only to release him for the World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.



The 32-year-old previously missed the World Cup qualifiers against Belarus and France due to a rib injury, having battled a groin problem at the start of the season.



His club side Bayern therefore remain cautious with the winger and he will sit out Oranje's encounter with Belgium in an attempt to avoid further injury woes.



"Arjen is only available for the game against Luxembourg after discussing his situation with Bayern and himself," national team coach Danny Blind told reporters.



"He will remain at Bayern after their game this weekend, before travelling to Amsterdam to watch the game against Belgium.



"Arjen then joins the rest of the team for the match that really matters, the one against Luxembourg."



Robben is not Netherlands' only injury concern heading into the November fixtures, with Spartak Moscow attacker Quincy Promes doubtful for both games.



"We are awaiting an update on Quincy's ankle injury," Blind added.



"He suffered a knock against France, then played the full 90 minutes for Spartak against CSKA Moscow, before suffering another knock in training.



"There is a pretty big chance that he will not play against Belgium and he could also miss the match against Luxembourg."



Netherlands sit third in Group A with four points from three games, trailing joint leaders France and Sweden by three points.