Bayern set to open Robben, Ribery renewal talks

Bayern Munich are ready to open contract talks with Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has revealed.

Both wingers are in the final year of their deals at the Allianz Arena, but Rummenigge has made it clear Bayern aim to hold on to the experienced attackers beyond the expiry date.

"We will hold talks with them in the not too distant future," the Bayern chairman told reporters.

"But there will not be a public announcement when we will hold talks exactly.

"We will not ring a bell and invite everyone to the Sabener Strasse to hear what we are discussing.

"There is no doubt about it that Robben is performing at a very high level again."