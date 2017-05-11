Bayern should go for Dortmund star Dembele - Herzog

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Andreas Herzog has urged the Bundesliga champions to make a move for Borussia Dortmund star Ousmane Dembele.

The France international joined Dortmund from Rennes ahead of the 2016-17 campaign and has since developed into a key figure at Signal Iduna Park.

Dembele has had a hand in 17 Bundesliga goals this term, scoring six and creating 11 more, and he recently netted the winner in the 3-2 DFB-Pokal semi-final win over Bayern.

The 19-year-old's good performances have not gone unnoticed elsewhere and Herzog feels he would be ideal for Bayern.

"Bayern should sign Dembele from Dortmund this summer," the Austria legend told Bwin.

"Even if it means Dortmund get angry again.

"Dembele is in a league of his own when it comes to young wingers in Germany."

Herzog believes Kylian Mbappe would be another fine addition - even if he thinks the Monaco forward could prove to be too expensive for Bayern - and also singled out Arsenal ace Alexis Sanchez as a potential reinforcement.

"Mbappe would also be ideal, but Bayern will not spend €130 million," he said.

"And they should do everything within their powers to sign Alexis Sanchez."