Bayern star Lewandowski out of Real Madrid clash

Robert Lewandowski has been forced out of Bayern Munich's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid with a shoulder problem.

The Poland international sustained the injury in Saturday's 4-1 Bundesliga victory over Borussia Dortmund.

Carlo Ancelotti hoped to have the 28-year-old available after he returned to training, though the Bayern coach stressed he would not take any risks with his star striker.

It is reported that Bayern staff made the decision to keep Lewandowski on the sidelines after he struggled to move his arm as usual during their final training session ahead of Wednesday's game.

Thomas Muller will lead the line in the absence of Lewandowski, who has scored 38 goals in 40 appearances this season, including seven in the Champions League.