Bayern submit goal-line technology proposal

Goal-line technology is becoming more widely adopted in football and is to be used at next month's FIFA World Cup.

The Goal Decision System was implemented by the Premier League in England for the 2013-14 season, but the DFL has so far resisted calls for the technology to be put into use in German professional football.

Bayern were beneficiaries of the DFL's decision in their 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the DFB-Pokal final last Saturday.

Dortmund's Mats Hummels saw what looked to be the opening goal not awarded despite replays suggesting that his header had clearly crossed the line before Bayern defender Dante cleared.

But the Bundesliga champions have implored the governing body to change their stance, submitting an official letter to DFL president Dr. Reinhard Rauball that calls for the technology to be introduced in the top flight.

"We have submitted today's proposal for the introduction of goal-line technology, exclusively in Bundesliga 1, at the earliest possible opportunity," Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told the club's official website.

"Because in the future we must better protect football and in particular the referees. The way match officials, who do not have access to replays and slow motion footage, let alone mathematical calculations, are subjected to public abuse is unacceptable. This can and should be prevented in the future.

"As reported in the media, at the assembly of member clubs on 24 March 2014, the introduction of goal-line technology was rejected largely by clubs in Bundesliga 2 on cost grounds. This is the reason today's proposal exclusively applies to clubs in the first division."

Bayern's proposal will now be an agenda item on which DFL member clubs can debate and vote at the next plenary assembly.