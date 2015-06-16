Bayern swoop for Ulreich

Bayern Munich have completed the signing of Stuttgart goalkeeper Sven Ulreich on a three-year deal.

Ulreich has risen through the ranks at the Mercedes Benz Arena and made 28 Bundesliga appearances last term.

However, he has opted for a fresh challenge and moves to the Allianz Arena for an undisclosed fee, penning a contract until June 2018 with the German champions.

"I was looking for a new challenge after years in Stuttgart," he told Bayern's official website. "I'm in exactly the right place here at Bayern.

"I would like to contribute my part to the success and will always be there when I'm needed."

Ulreich. who made 220 appearances for Stuttgart, is likely to provide back-up for Manuel Neuer, with current deputy Pepe Reina widely expected to leave the club in search of regular first-team football.