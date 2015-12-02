Bayern will not sell Benatia - Sabatini

Roma sporting director Walter Sabatini believes Bayern Munich have no intention of selling Medhi Benatia in January amid ongoing speculation the defender could be on his way back to Serie A.

The Morocco international left Roma for Bayern in August 2014, but has since been linked with a return to the Stadio Olimpico on more than one occasion.

However, Sabatini has ruled out a transfer in the upcoming window.

"Benatia is one of my idols and I really like him," Sabatini said at a fans' event.

"It took most people at Roma about two to three months to realise how good he was. Some said he was too slow.

"Bayern Munich will not sell him, though. You can remove his name from any lists. Bayern will not let go of him now.

"He is already thinking about the transfer window at the end of the season.

"Benatia is thinking about July, because Bayern will not sell in January."

The 28-year-old, who has a contract with Bayern until June 2019, has made eight appearances in all competitions for the Bundesliga champions so far this campaign.