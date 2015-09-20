Bayern won't win the Bundesliga - Aubameyang

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang believes Bayern Munich will surrender their Bundesliga title this season and hopes his side can be there to take advantage of any slip-ups.

The reigning champions have dominated the German top flight over recent seasons, with Dortmund the last side to buck that trend with back-to-back titles in 2011 and 2012.

As Dortmund struggled through last season en route to a seventh-placed finish, Wolfsburg and Borussia Monchengladbach saw Bundesliga bids fall away as Pep Guardiola's side proved a cut above.

However, with leaders Dortmund claiming maximum points from their opening four matches this term, Aubameyang made a bold assertion regarding the title race.

"We have started the season well. Although everybody knows that Bayern are favourites, as I said, and I am probably the only one thinking this and others don't, I think that Bayern won't win the league this season," he said.

"At least this is what I think. But we have to keep up for the whole season and then we'll see how the season will shape up at the end.

"I think that we have started very well. It's good that we have managed to achieve this winning streak. We'll have to continue playing as we know and try to win."

Aubameyang already has five league goals to his name this season, having been given a prominent attacking role under new coach Thomas Tuchel at Signal Iduna Park.

"I want to score 20 goals in the Bundesliga this season," he added.

"That's a target I want to achieve. I have a bet with the coach so I will give it my all in order to achieve this goal because I want to improve.

"It's not really a bet but at the end of the season I will show you something. I will have something to show but only at the end of the season.

"[Tuchel] has managed to make me feel at ease from day one. He gives me the confidence I need. He talks to me a lot. We speak in English but it's good for me to talk with him.

"We have many exchanges and we work a lot on this, on the videos and we do all this kind of things."