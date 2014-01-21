Bayern's Badstuber targets running repairs

The 24-year-old has not featured for the German and European champions since December 2012, having suffered the knee problem in a Bundesliga clash with Borussia Dortmund.

But, after setbacks delayed the player's return to action, Badstuber has taken to Twitter to keep fans posted of his rehabilitation.

"Next step: running! I feel good!" he tweeted on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Badstuber told the club's official website: "I'm burning to get back out on the pitch. I miss the game, but I mustn't overdo it on the knee.

"The main thing for me is to get fit again. Bayern are giving me all the time in the world.

"I know approximately how much longer it'll go on. But I also know just how long it takes to get back into the swing of it after such a long break."

Badstuber, who has 30 Germany caps to his name, has also expressed a desire to recover in time to make a last-ditch bid to be named in his country's 2014 FIFA World Cup squad.