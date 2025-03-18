'The first training session, I knew already that he's a good player. I'm speaking about potential: he has everything to be a world-class player' RB Leipzig man names the club's next superstar as the player that surprised him most after joining

RB Leipzig have produced some of the best players in Europe, with one star seemingly next off the production line

Lois Openda of RB Leipzig celebrates with teammates after scoring his team&#039;s second goal during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund at Red Bull Arena on March 15, 2025 in Leipzig, Germany.
Lois Openda of RB Leipzig celebrates with teammates

RB Leipzig are one of Europe's biggest talent factories, having developed some of the biggest names in the game.

Just in the Premier League, Josko Gvardiol and Dominik Szoboszlai were former alumni in East Germany, while Dani Olmo moved for big money back to Barcelona last summer after winning the European Championship with Spain.

RB Leipzig's mantra, fittingly, follows the drinks brand's slogan of providing wings. So when FourFourTwo sat down to speak to Die Roten Bullen's Ridle Baku, we were keen to find out who the next A-list export from the Red Bull Arena.

RB Leipzig star Ridle Baku names the player who impressed him most since joining

Ridle Baku of RB Leipzig controls the ball during the 1. Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund at Red Bull arena, Leipzig, Germany on March 15, 2025.

(Image credit: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Baku signed from Wolfsburg in January on a two-and-a-half-year deal midseason, providing cover down the right flank.

At 26, the German international is actually older than several of the club's biggest talents – and now, he says that he's been most impressed with Benjamin Sesko.

Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and FC Augsburg at Red Bull Arena on September 28, 2024 in Leipzig, Germany.

(Image credit: Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

“Our striker Sesko, I was really impressed, to be honest,” he says. “The first training session, I knew already that he's a good player.

“But I'm speaking about potential, probably he's not [currently at] potential he could be, but right now, what I saw already, very impressive. He has everything to be a world-class player.”

Sesko has been linked for a while with a move to the Premier League, with Arsenal said to be enamoured with him. Compared to Erling Haaland – played for Red Bull Salzburg – the 6ft 5in Slovenian is a superb finisher and has excellent movement, as well as having the build of a target man.

With Leipzig still chasing Champions League football next term, however, manager Marco Rose told his press conference ahead of the crunch clash against Borussia Dortmund this weekend that Sesko's team-mates need to “find solutions” to generate better opportunities for him.

Leipzig's German head coach Marco Rose looks on ahead the German first division Bundesliga football match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund in Leipzig, eastern Germany on March 15, 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Sesko is good in the air and needs to have deliveries to score with a header,” Rose said. “Of course, he can also score from distance. But strikers are streaky, sometimes they have a phase in which they struggle to score, and it is often because of details.

“It is because they get blocked more often. It is because opponents know what they are going to do and can anticipate. We will have to find solutions and create opportunities for them.”

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.

Lois Openda of RB Leipzig celebrates with teammates after scoring his team&#039;s second goal during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund at Red Bull Arena on March 15, 2025 in Leipzig, Germany.

FourFourTwo meets the RB Leipzig star dubbed 'the next Dani Olmo' - who reveals what the future holds for his development
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Michail Antonio of West Ham United in action during the Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Everton FC at London Stadium on November 09, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

'I shattered my femur bone in four different places - but I'm three months ahead of schedule and have lifted 130kg on the leg': West Ham star Michail Antonio provides update on if he'll play again after breaking his leg in car crash

Carlo Ancelotti gesticulates while managing Milan, 2007

Quiz! How much do you remember about Carlo Ancelotti's spell as AC Milan boss?
