Bayern's Robben fit to face Dortmund

Bayern Munich have received a boost over Arjen Robben's fitness ahead of Saturday's Bundesliga trip to face Borussia Dortmund.

The attacker suffered a minor muscular problem in Netherlands' 3-1 World Cup qualification win over Luxembourg on Sunday and was taken off at half-time as a precautionary measure.

He already stated after the final whistle the injury does not appear to be too serious and Bayern have now confirmed there is no reason for concern.

"Good news regarding Arjen Robben," a statement on the club's official website reads.

"An investigation on Monday did not reveal any serious injury. There are no obstacles that could prevent the Dutch winger from taking part in Sunday's Bundesliga encounter in Dortmund.

"Robben was taken off as a precautionary measure … due to a minor thigh problem."

Robben, 32, has been a key figure for Bayern since returning from the physical problems that saw him miss the opening weeks of the season, scoring four goals in nine appearances in all competitions.