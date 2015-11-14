Bazdarevic: I couldn't see due to fog

Bosnia-Herzegovina coach Mehmed Bazdarevic claimed he was unable to see the game during the second half of his team's 1-1 draw against the Republic of Ireland.

Heavy fog in Zenica made life difficult for players during the Euro 2016 qualifying play-off on Friday, with the visitors the happier of the two teams as they claimed a draw in the first leg.

Bazdarevic lamented the result but was unwilling to speak about the second half due to the conditions at the Stadion Bilino Polje.

"We are disappointed. Our fans deserve a lot more. We've had some opportunities in the first half," he said.

"Second half? Honestly, I didn't see much of it. And it was very difficult to give my players any directions because I couldn't see.

"We will have our chance in Dublin, nothing is lost, our chances are real.

"I've tried a little more offensive, with [Edin] Dzeko and [Vedad] Ibisevic, because every time we have played good in that formation.

"It is early to say if I will make some changes for the second leg. Of course, I am counting on [Muhamed] Besic."

Robbie Brady and Dzeko traded second-half goals, with the second leg to be played in Dublin on Monday.