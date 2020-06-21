BBC draws almost four million viewers for first live Premier League match

The BBC’s first live Premier League match broadcast drew in almost four million viewers.

Crystal Palace’s 2-0 win at Bournemouth attracted a 24.5 per cent audience share with a high of 3.9million people tuning in, and 3.6million on average across the match.

Luka Milivojevic curled a fine free-kick and Jordan Ayew swept home Patrick Van Aanholt’s cutback as the Eagles shone on the south coast.

Wonderful free-kick from milivojevic. @BBCMOTD always gets the best live Premier League.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 20, 2020

“The first-ever Premier League game to be broadcast on the BBC between Bournemouth and Crystal Palace yesterday (June 20) attracted a peak TV audience of 3.9m (24.5 per cent share) on BBC One and an average 3.6m (22 per cent share) for the match,” the BBC announced.

“This was the first time top-flight English league football had been shown on the BBC since 1988.

“The return of Match of the Day to its Saturday night BBC One slot pulled in a peak TV audience of 2.7million.”