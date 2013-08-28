Beardsley tips Toon to target League Cup glory

Alan Pardew’s side have made a disappointing start to the new Premier League season, losing 4-0 at Manchester City on the opening weekend before being held to a goalless draw at home to West Ham United.

None of the Toon’s 16 attempts at the Hammers’ goal were on target, leaving supporters disillusioned by their team’s start to 2013/14.

They travel to Morecambe on Wednesday night in the second round of the Capital One Cup looking to kick-start their season against the League Two side, which dumped out Wolverhampton Wanderers at the previous stage.

Newcastle have not claimed a domestic cup since the FA Cup back in 1955 and were League Cup runners-up in 1976, losing to Manchester City at Wembley.

Beardsley, who made more than 300 appearances for Newcastle over two spells and is now the club’s reserve team manager, says the competition represents an excellent opportunity to snatch domestic silverware.

Speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo, the 52-year-old said: “I think it’ll be high on Alan Pardew’s list. I imagine that’s something he’s targeting."

And the former Liverpool star feels the cup has now enjoyed a renaissance among fans, keen to see their side repeat the feats of Bradford City and Swansea City who contested last year’s final after eliminating Arsenal, Chelsea and Aston Villa.

“When you look at what Bradford and Swansea did last year, I think it’s amazing and it gives the cup a massive boost. I think it’s on the up and I think the fans are taking it for what it is," said Beardsley.

“With the big clubs that don’t take it seriously, I think the fans are rebelling against them because they want the clubs to get to Wembley. It’s a cup final and I think we’re seeing more managers taking it seriously because to have it on your CV must be massive. You look at Michael Laudrup, obviously he’s a great manager, but his stock has risen even more now.”

Peter Beardsley was speaking on behalf of Capital One, the credit card company and sponsors of the League Cup. Click for more on the Capital One Cup