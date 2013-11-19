Beaten Hamren could sign new Sweden deal

Cristiano Ronaldo was once again the scourge of Sweden as he scored a hat-trick in Portugal's 3-2 FIFA World Cup play-off second leg victory in Solna on Tuesday to seal a 4-2 aggregate win.

Prolific Real Madrid forward Ronaldo had scored the only goal of the first leg in Lisbon last week and he opened the scoring at the Friends Arena five minutes into the second half.

Sweden made a fight of it and a dramatic comeback was on the cards when captain Zlatan Ibrahimovic came to the party with a double to put the Scandinavians 2-1 up on a dramatic night and level at 2-2 on aggregate.

With Portugal ahead on just away goals, Ronaldo took centre stage once again with another two goals to ensure Sweden failed to qualify for a second successive World Cup.

Hamren's contract expires at the end of this year and it was reported that Tuesday night's second leg would mark the end of his tenure if Sweden failed to qualify.

However, Swedish Football Association president Karl-Erik Nilsson has revealed that talks have already been held with the 56-year-old and he could stay on in the role.

Nilsson said on the Swedish Football Association's official website: "We have established that there is a mutual interest in a continuation and we will discuss further, but let us first of all digest this defeat.

"But, that said, let us mourn this first. Then we'll begin discussions and look forward."