Beck extends Hoffenheim contract until 2017

The 27-year-old made the switch to the Rhein-Neckar Arena in July 2008 after failing to establish himself as a first-team regular at Stuttgart.

Beck has since gone on to make 180 Bundesliga appearances for Hoffenheim, and was an ever-present in the league this term until last weekend's 3-1 defeat to Werder Bremen.

He will now remain with the German club for at least the next three seasons, and Beck was thrilled to extend his stint.

Speaking to the club's official website, he said: "Hoffenheim was my first option at all times.

"I have experienced a lot and learned a lot - the club has grown in my heart in this time.

"This bond, the confidence placed in me and the positive decisions tipped the scales for Hoffenheim.

"Now I'm glad the issue is settled and we can take the steps on our way to build together."