Beck seals return to Stuttgart
Germany international Andreas Beck is heading home to join Stuttgart, the Bundesliga club where he began his professional career.
Andreas Beck has returned to Stuttgart on a two-year deal nearly a decade after leaving the club.
The Germany defender - capped nine times by his country - began his professional career with the Bundesliga side and was a member of the title-winning squad in the 2006/07 season.
Beck moved on to Hoffenheim in 2008 and has spent the past two years with Besiktas, claiming the Turkish league twice during his time in Istanbul.
While he still had a year to run on his contract, the 30-year-old admitted he couldn't turn down the opportunity to represent Stuttgart again.
"I am very happy to be back in Stuttgart. I come from the region and made my first steps as a professional here," Beck told the club's website.
"For me, the return here is a very emotional issue. I felt comfortable in Istanbul and at Besiktas - and would have gone for no other club."
BREAKING!Andreas joins ! He signs a contract until June 2019! Welcome to ! August 31, 2017
