Beck seals return to Stuttgart

Andreas Beck has returned to Stuttgart on a two-year deal nearly a decade after leaving the club.

The Germany defender - capped nine times by his country - began his professional career with the Bundesliga side and was a member of the title-winning squad in the 2006/07 season.

Beck moved on to Hoffenheim in 2008 and has spent the past two years with Besiktas, claiming the Turkish league twice during his time in Istanbul.

While he still had a year to run on his contract, the 30-year-old admitted he couldn't turn down the opportunity to represent Stuttgart again.

"I am very happy to be back in Stuttgart. I come from the region and made my first steps as a professional here," Beck told the club's website.

"For me, the return here is a very emotional issue. I felt comfortable in Istanbul and at Besiktas - and would have gone for no other club."