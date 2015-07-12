Beckham and Bale pay tribute to departing Casillas

David Beckham and Gareth Bale have been among those to pay tribute to departing Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas.

Casillas will move to Porto ahead of the new season, bringing to an end to his 25-year association with Real.

During that time, the 34-year-old has won a host of trophies, including five La Liga titles and the UEFA Champions League on three occasions.

Casillas struggled to contain his emotions as he said farewell to Real on Sunday.

While attempting to deliver a pre-prepared statement to gathered reporters at the Bernabeu, Casillas was forced to pause on more than one occasion as he fought an ultimately unsuccessful battle to hold back the tears.

Following news of his departure, Bale and Beckham both posted messages of support for their former team-mate.

"Been an absolute honour playing alongside @CasillasWorld the past 2 years," Bale said on Twitter. "A true legend of the game and I wish you all the luck my friend!"

"What more can be said about this man.... I'm sad to see Iker leave a club that he adored and gave everything too for so many years," Beckham posted on Instagram, alongside a picture of the pair sharing an embrace.

"He is a friend an amazing person and one of the best goalkeepers in the history of the game .. A true @realmadrid legend... Gracias Amigo @ikercasillasoficial."