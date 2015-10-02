Beckham and Ferguson set for Old Trafford reunion

Manchester United greats Alex Ferguson and David Beckham will be reunited at Old Trafford on November 14 after agreeing to take part in a charity match to raise funds for UNICEF.

Beckham will captain a Great Britain and Ireland team managed by Ferguson that will face a Rest of the World XI led by Carlo Ancelotti and skippered by Zinedine Zidane.

Money raised through profits from ticket sales and donations made on matchday will go to UNICEF to help protect the world’s most vulnerable children.

Beckham said: "I want a world where children can grow up safe from violence, free from poverty and protected from preventable diseases.

"This match gives me the perfect opportunity to raise awareness and vital funds to help reach the children who need it most. I am delighted that my friend Zizou will join me in leading two teams, full of our friends and team-mates, at the best stadium in the world."

Former England captain Beckham made 394 appearances for United under Ferguson before departing for Real Madrid in 2003.

Ferguson, 73, retired in 2013, having won 38 trophies during 26 years in charge at Old Trafford.