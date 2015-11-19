Beckham: Depay should take inspiration from number seven shirt

David Beckham has urged Memphis Depay to take inspiration from donning Manchester United's iconic number seven shirt, and to use it to his advantage.

Depay took over the famous number after completing his £27.9million move from PSV Eindhoven in July but has so far yet to replicate his Eredivisie form in England.

The 21-year-old has fallen out of favour under manager Louis van Gaal, with Anthony Martial preferred in his place.

However, following a foot injury to the Frenchman, Depay is set to return to the starting line-up on Saturday against Watford and Beckham has urged him to embrace the shirt.

"I don't see it as an intimidation, I see it as an honour," he said. "When you get given the number seven shirt it doesn't matter who has worn it in the past or what that player has achieved in the past.

"At the end of the day it is a special shirt to wear but I don't think personally that it comes with any pressure. It always was an inspiration for me.

"It was never my shirt. It was George Best's, Bryan Robson's, Eric Cantona's.

"The only reason I wanted to wear the number seven shirt was because of these players. The number seven shirt is a special shirt for Man United. It always has been and it always will be."