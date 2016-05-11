Beckham excited to by Alli potential

David Beckham is looking forward to seeing an England team with Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli at the heart of it during Euro 2016.

Alli has risen to prominence this season after breaking into the Spurs first team under Mauricio Pochettino and earning his maiden international call-up.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at former club MK Dons, but has now established himself at White Hart Lane alongside Eric Dier in midfield.

As Tottenham's momentum grew, Alli and Dier gained recognition for England and Beckham is impressed with the impact the former has had.

"I like Dele Alli as a player because he has no gear," he said at an Adidas UK event.

"He is a young and confident player who is not afraid to show how good he is on the field.

"Every fan, every England fan, every Tottenham fan wants to see him step onto the field and do well at Euro 2016."

As well as Alli and Dier, England's potential squad has a youthful look to it and Beckham –who played in three World Cups and two European Championships – offered some advice to youngsters.

"Go out there and enjoy it because these occasions don't come around that often," he added.

"When you have a chance to play for your country and a chance to play in a big competition, you have got to enjoy the moment and just go out for the win."