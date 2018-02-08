Beckham, Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos – Real Madrid trio reunited

David Beckham, Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos were part of the original 'Galacticos' at the Santiago Bernabeu.

They spent four years together in the Spanish capital, winning LaLiga and the Supercopa de Espana with Real Madrid.

The star trio went their separate ways in 2007 – Beckham caused a stir when he made the jaw-dropping move to LA Galaxy, three-time FIFA World Player of the Year and dual Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo returned to Italy with AC Milan, while Carlos joined Fenerbahce.

But they reunited on Wednesday as Beckham – whose dream to own an MLS franchise in Miami became a reality last week – shared a photo alongside his two Brazilian friends via Instagram.