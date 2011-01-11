Beckham trains with Tottenham

Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp, hoping the former England captain can be signed on a short-term loan from Los Angeles Galaxy, gave little away to the television crews parked outside the gates of the training complex.

"He's a great lad and it's great to have him here," Redknapp told Sky Sports News when asked if there had been any progress over a possible loan deal for the 35-year-old.

"He's a fit lad, he looks like he's in great condition, looks like he looks after himself. He's a model professional so that won't be a problem.

"We all respect him," added Redknapp. "I don't know yet (whether it will be any more than training), we'll see what happens, who knows? It's complicated."

Beckham, who grew up not far from Tottenham's north London stadium and whose grandfather had his ashes spread on their White Hart Lane pitch after his death, looked relaxed as he trained with a few familiar faces.

Sporting a light blue Spurs tracksuit top and a woolly hat, the midfielder joked with England strikers Jermain Defoe and Peter Crouch and Ireland frontman Robbie Keane before going through some gentle warm-ups.

MLS CLOSE-SEASON

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid player Beckham is due to train with Spurs until February 10, during the Major League Soccer (MLS) close-season.

The Galaxy are wary of Beckham playing for the Londoners especially after a loan spell at AC Milan last season ended when he sustained a serious Achilles injury, ruling him out of much of the U.S. season.

The demands of MLS mean Beckham could only possibly be available for seven or eight games with Spurs.

While Beckham may not actually feature in the Premier League, his mere presence caused a stir with members of the public perched along the narrow lane leading to the training ground hoping to catch a glimpse of him.

The club's website also featured photographs of Beckham on the training pitch.