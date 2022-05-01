Bees head north with no fear and hope to sting Manchester United

Thomas Frank wants his players to ignore Manchester United’s big names and express themselves as Brentford look to secure a historic victory at Old Trafford.

Last season’s Sky Bet Championship play-off winners are all but certain to beat the drop and secure another season of Premier League football having reached the 40-point mark.

Brentford have enjoyed some unforgettable moments during their first top-flight campaign since 1947 and hope to enjoy another at out-of-sorts United on Monday evening.

The Bees have rarely come up against the Red Devils down the decades, making the occasion all the more exciting as they attempt to win at Old Trafford for the first time since 1938.

“It’s 11 vs 11,” Brentford boss Frank said. “I know they have a fantastic history and big names on the back of their shirts but it’s about going there, expressing ourselves, and trying to do our best.

“We want to go into every game with confidence and belief that you can do something.

“We are not going there with fear. If we could win there, it would be unbelievable.”

This is Brentford’s first competitive match at Old Trafford since 1975, but Frank’s side did get a taste of playing there ahead of the Premier League season.

The sides played out a 2-2 friendly draw in July, when Anthony Elanga’s opener was cancelled out by Shandon Baptiste before Andreas Pereira scored an outrageous volley and Bryan Mbeumo curled home.

Brentford head into this match fresh from a scoreless draw with Tottenham at the end of April – a month which began for them with a remarkable 4-1 triumph at Chelsea.

“It makes it very clear that we can compete in this league,” Frank said of such results.

“I’m proud, the staff are proud, the players are proud, and, I hope, the fans are proud.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank is proud of his team’s achievements this season (PA

“It’s not that often that a newly-promoted team gets results against the normal top six. We are very pleased with that, but I want to get points against every club.

“I understand the story is bigger if we are drawing 3-3 against Liverpool or beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. It is that consistency that makes me the proudest overall.”

Kristoffer Ajer and Christian Norgaard have been training ahead of the trip to Old Trafford following shin and head injuries respectively.

Ethan Pinnock and Sergi Canos are out with hamstring complaints, while Mathias Jorgensen, Frank Onyeka and striker Saman Ghoddos also remain absent.