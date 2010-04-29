Beijing break China's ACL drought

Beijing beat Japan's Kawasaki Frontale 2-0 at the Workers Stadium on Wednesday to reach the last 16, the first Chinese club since Shanghai Shenhua in 2006 to get out of the group stage in the continent's premier club competition.

There has been little good news for Chinese football in the last four years with a match-fixing scandal leading to the arrest of the head of the Chinese Football Association (CFA) and the national team again failing to qualify for the World Cup.

Beijing will play Suwon Bluewings, one of four South Korean teams in the last 16, for a place in the quarter-finals on May 11.