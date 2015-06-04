Belgium jump to second in FIFA rankings

Belgium have jumped above Argentina into second in the latest edition of FIFA's world rankings - their highest-ever position.

Marc Wilmots' side did not play during the most recent rankings window, but went second behind Germany due to the devaluation of past results.

Belgium visit France, who jumped two places to ninth, for a friendly on Sunday, before visiting Wales - down one to 22nd - for an important Euro 2016 qualifier next Friday.

The two sides are currently tied on 11 points at the top of Group B, with Belgium edging ahead on goal difference.

Switzerland slip out of the top 10 to 11th, while Madagascar are the biggest movers, up 37 to 113th.

Maldives suffered the biggest drop, falling 38 positions to 178th.