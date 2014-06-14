Belgium pair available for Algeria opener

Wolfsburg man De Bruyne suffered an ankle problem in training this week while Origi picked up a similar issue in the build-up to the competition.

However, scans have confirmed that both have recovered sufficiently and will be available for selection by coach Marc Wilmots.

Wilmots' men meet Algeria in Group H's opening game in Belo Horizonte with Belgium further boosted by positive news for goalkeeper Sammy Bossut.

The Zulte-Waregem man was called up after injuries to Koen Casteels and Silvio Proto prior to Wilmots' squad announcement.

Despite hurting his calf in training, the Belgian national team described the results of his scan as "positive" - adding he will simply need three to four days of rest.