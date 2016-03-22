Belgium training cancelled following Brussels explosions

The Royal Belgian Football Association (KBVB-URBSFA) has cancelled its national team's training session in the wake of Tuesday's explosions in Brussels.

Two early-morning blasts at Brussels' Zaventem airport left a reported 13 dead, with further casualties following a later explosion at Maelbeek metro station.

Belgium are due to play Portugal in the nation's capital next Tuesday as part of their preparations for Euro 2016 and Marc Wilmots' squad are together for a training camp prior to the match.

But the KBVB-URBSFA confirmed in a statement via its social media channels that training would not take place due to Tuesday's still unfolding events.

The statement, which was posted in Dutch, French and English, read: "Our thoughts are with the victims. Football is not important today. Training cancelled."