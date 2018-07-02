Belgium's Benteke fires social media barb at Brazil

Christian Benteke kicked off the mind-games ahead of Belgium's blockbuster World Cup quarter-final against Brazil.

Belgium had to come from two goals down to beat Japan 3-2 in Rostov-on-Don and will now face Brazil after a stunning comeback.

Five-time champions Brazil are widely tipped as favourites to win a sixth crown and Benteke is already cranking up the pressure on Neymar and his team.

Despite being left out of the Belgium squad after a poor Premier League season with Crystal Palace, Benteke saw the chance to poke fun at Brazil by using snaps of former Liverpool team-mate Philippe Coutinho.

Whether or not his social media antics come back to bite him later, with Belgium facing Brazil on Friday in Kazan, remains to be seen.