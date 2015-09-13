Belic joins West Ham

West Ham have signed young striker Luka Belic from OFK Beograd on a one-year deal with the option of an additional 12 months.

The 19-year-old forward will work as part of the development squad at Upton Park and is determined to catch the eye of first-team manager Slaven Bilic.

"I'm going to go step by step, work hard and play well for the Under-21s," the Serbia Under-19 international told the club's official website.

"I'm looking forward, firstly, to playing for the Under-21s and then, hopefully, my dream is to one day play for the first team.

"I think it's going to be great here at West Ham. They're going to help me a lot and I plan to help the team a lot too.

"My job is to score goals and hopefully, one day, when I play for the first team I will score goals. That's the thing that I like the most and that's what the fans can expect."