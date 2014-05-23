Bellamy dreaming of Wales coaching role

The former Cardiff City forward called time on his 17-year career this week after injuries continued to hamper him and his focus has now shifted to making the move into the dugout.

Bellamy, who won 78 caps for his country, has not completed all of his coaching badges, but when he does he wants to be given a chance with the Wales national team before building a career in club football.

Wales have looked to former internationals when appointing new managers in the past, with the likes of Gary Speed, Chris Coleman and Mark Hughes all handed the responsibility of leading their country.

"For a young Welshman, I think managing our national team is the ideal start," Bellamy told Wales Online.

"People say you need experience to manage at international level, but the best Welsh managers I played under were the least experienced ones.

"Why? Because they knew it was their first job and as such they tried to put something extra into it.

"They really bought into it, were ambitious, keen to make a success of the role.

"It was a gamble for Wales at the time, but it proved a successful formula.

"Management does appeal to me. My aim is to be in management for the next 20-odd years and be the very best I can be."