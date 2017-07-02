Bellerin to donate £19k to Grenfell Tower victims

Arsenal star Hector Bellerin has pledged over £19,000 to support the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Spain Under-21 defender Bellerin vowed to donate £50 for every minute he played in La Rojita's European Championship.

Having played 381 minutes as Spain reached the final, where they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Germany, Bellerin has racked up £19,050 in donations.

At least 80 people are missing and presumed dead after the disaster in North Kensington, London last month.

I promised to donate £50 for every minute I played at . I will be donating to . Please support in any way you can July 2, 2017

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling also made a "substantial" donation to victims of the fire earlier this week.