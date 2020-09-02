Hector Bellerin News and Features
Date of birth: March 19, 1995
Instagram: @hectorbellerin
Club(s): Barcelona, Arsenal, Watford (loan)
Country: Spain
Signing fee: £450,000
Joined Arsenal as a scholar in 2011 after playing for Barcelona’s youth teams and made his first-team debut aged 18 when he replaced current boss Mikel Arteta during a League Cup tie. Established himself as the Gunners’ first-choice right-back and has twice won the FA Cup, while he was included in the PFA’s Premier League Team of the Year in 2016. Best known for his pace but was sidelined for eight months in 2019 with a knee injury.
Latest about Hector Bellerin
Arsenal transfer news: Barcelona to launch £22m Hector Bellerin bid if Joan Laporta wins election
By FourFourTwo Staff
Laporta is running for re-election after previously holding the position of president at Camp Nou between 2003 and 2010.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.